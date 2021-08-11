Gwen Stefani expressed her gratitude for Vera Wang designing her stunning wedding gowns

It has been a little over a month since newlyweds Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot. It seems that Stefani is still on cloud nine as she took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday showing off some sentimental pieces from her big day that she is holding onto.

In her stories, the former ‘No Doubt’ singer showed off a large bouquet of white roses and a sweet card that she received as a gift from designer Vera Wang, who is the one that designed Stefani’s two gowns she wore when she wed Shelton.

The card read, “Dearest Gwen, what a pleasure to have shared in your happiness by choosing us to dress you, not once, but twice,“ the note read. ”As an enormous fan, on behalf of me and my team, again thank you. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness! XVERA.”

©Gwen Stefani



Vera Wang sent flowers to Gwen Stefani.

In the next story, Stefani turned the camera to face her to send a sweet message back to the famous designer. “Wow Vera! Thank you so much for the gorgeous flowers, but the dress... like, it was literally a dream come true to be able to work with you and get married to Blake in your gown.“ ”I love you so much, thank you!” the 51-year-old happily said.