Gwen Stefani expressed her gratitude for Vera Wang designing her stunning wedding gowns

It has been a little over a month since newlyweds Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot. It seems that Stefani is still on cloud nine as she took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday showing off some sentimental pieces from her big day that she is holding onto.
In her stories, the former ‘No Doubt’ singer showed off a large bouquet of white roses and a sweet card that she received as a gift from designer Vera Wang, who is the one that designed Stefani’s two gowns she wore when she wed Shelton.
The card read, “Dearest Gwen, what a pleasure to have shared in your happiness by choosing us to dress you, not once, but twice,“ the note read. ”As an enormous fan, on behalf of me and my team, again thank you. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness! XVERA.”
In the next story, Stefani turned the camera to face her to send a sweet message back to the famous designer. “Wow Vera! Thank you so much for the gorgeous flowers, but the dress... like, it was literally a dream come true to be able to work with you and get married to Blake in your gown.“ ”I love you so much, thank you!” the 51-year-old happily said.
Another slide in her social media stories showed a big box that held Stefani’s wedding gowns. The white box had the words “My wedding gown. Fragile. Handle with Care,” written on it.
The couple first met in 2014 as co-judges on ‘The Voice.’ Both Stefani and Shelton split from their exes in the summer of 2015. The two continued to post photos of one another on Instagram and it was hard to deny their chemistry.
By the end of 2015, the two made their relationship official by a rep of theirs confirming the news. The couple went on to date for five years and eventually became engaged in 2020. The two both said “I do” on his Oklahoma ranch on July 3.