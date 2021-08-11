Are ‘Friends’ stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer dating?

It appears Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are just friends and not each other’s lobsters. A rep for the actor shut down rumors that the former TV costars are dating. David’s rep told The Sun that there is “no truth” to the romance rumors, and similarly told the HuffPost UK that the reports of a romance between the two are not true. A spokesperson for Jennifer also denied the rumors, according to the HuffPost UK.

©Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images



Closer magazine reported earlier this week that Jennifer and David had “been growing close again” since shooting HBO Max’s Friends reunion special. “After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there. They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA,” a source claimed to the magazine.

“They’ve been spending time at Jen’s home, where she’s cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing. They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen’s favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them,” the source added.

The Hollywood stars, who played TV couple Rachel Green and Ross Geller, revealed during the Friends reunion earlier this year that they used to crush hard on one another offscreen. “I mean, the first season, I had a major crush on Jen,” David confessed. “It was reciprocated,” Aniston shared.

©Courtesy of HBO Max



“At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary,” Schwimmer explained. “We respected that.”

Instead, Jennifer admitted that they channeled their “adoration and love” for each other into their characters. “Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, ‘It’s gonna be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is gonna be on national television.’ Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop,” Jennifer said. “So, we just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”