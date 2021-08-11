EXCLUSIVE: Ally Brooke is back, ready to show the world an album that represents her true identity and culture

Ally Brooke is getting ready to release her long-awaited album after an emotional personal journey of empowerment that inspired the singer to reclaim her roots and identity. Ally immersed herself in her latino background and was able to record her first solo album entirely in Spanish. This made her incredibly proud and she said it felt so beautiful and wonderful to her.

With a new diverse team, management, record label, Ally is here to conquer the charts. She has been behind the scenes, healing and working on her music. The singer was with Atlantic Records until October 2020, soon after, thanks to Selena Quintanilla’s sister Suzette Quintanilla, she signed with Simran Singh’s AMSI Entertainment, and Eric Duars’ Duars Entertainment.

Ally’s story begins as she stepped on stage to audition for the X-Factor in 2012, in hopes of being the next big singer. Ally was eliminated during the Bootcamp round, but was brought back by the judges- along with 4 other girls. Suddenly, Ally’s dreams collided with Camila Cabello, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui’s, and they would compete on the show together as a girl group called Fifth Harmony. They didn’t win the series, but they took over the music charts, won awards, and traveled around the world. For the next 4 years they performed and pumped out catchy mainstream hits like “Work From Home.” Cabello left the group in December 2016, and after performing as a quartet, in March 2018, they all decided to take an indefinite hiatus to pursue solo projects.

When you’re a part of a group of young women you’ve never met before with the same hopes and dreams, being told what to do, in perfect harmony- it’s easy to lose yourself, and your voice. Since the groups hiatus, Ally released her official debut single, “Low Key,” featuring Tyga and other singles, like “Higher” and follow-up singles like, “No Good.” She also released her book Finding Your Harmony and she created a weekly podcast called The Ally Brooke Show. In the first episode, the 27-year-old singer said that she went through ‘abuse’ while in Fifth Harmony, and she lost her identity. Now, with a sincere smile Ally says she has found herself again.

With an eager fan base waiting for more music, she set out to release this upcoming album. Ally is back stronger and bolder, ready to show the world an album that represents who she proudly is and she can’t wait for everyone to hear it.

Hope you enjoy this beautiful cover and HOLA! exclusive interview with Ally Brooke!

I lost my light. I lost who I was as an artist. I lost my voice. I lost, I felt like I lost my dignity. I feel like I’ve not only found myself again, but I’m a new woman, a new person. [Ally]

Photographer: Nunu | Makeup & Hair: Paul Anthony | Wardrobe Stylist: Poshenko | Dress: RC Caylan Atelier | Jewerly: Androhmeda Jewelry