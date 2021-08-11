Loading the player...

HOLA! USA DIGITAL COVER

EXCLUSIVE: Ally Brooke is back, ready to show the world an album that represents her true identity and culture

The Mexican-American singer is ready to take over the charts as a solo artist

Ally Brooke is getting ready to release her long-awaited album after an emotional personal journey of empowerment that inspired the singer to reclaim her roots and identity. Ally immersed herself in her latino background and was able to record her first solo album entirely in Spanish. This made her incredibly proud and she said it felt so beautiful and wonderful to her.

With a new diverse team, management, record label, Ally is here to conquer the charts. She has been behind the scenes, healing and working on her music. The singer was with Atlantic Records until October 2020, soon after, thanks to Selena Quintanilla’s sister Suzette Quintanilla, she signed with Simran Singh’s AMSI Entertainment, and Eric Duars’ Duars Entertainment.

Ally’s story begins as she stepped on stage to audition for the X-Factor in 2012, in hopes of being the next big singer. Ally was eliminated during the Bootcamp round, but was brought back by the judges- along with 4 other girls. Suddenly, Ally’s dreams collided with Camila Cabello, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui’s, and they would compete on the show together as a girl group called Fifth Harmony. They didn’t win the series, but they took over the music charts, won awards, and traveled around the world. For the next 4 years they performed and pumped out catchy mainstream hits like “Work From Home.” Cabello left the group in December 2016, and after performing as a quartet, in March 2018, they all decided to take an indefinite hiatus to pursue solo projects.

When you’re a part of a group of young women you’ve never met before with the same hopes and dreams, being told what to do, in perfect harmony- it’s easy to lose yourself, and your voice. Since the groups hiatus, Ally released her official debut single, “Low Key,” featuring Tyga and other singles, like “Higher” and follow-up singles like, “No Good.” She also released her book Finding Your Harmony and she created a weekly podcast called The Ally Brooke Show. In the first episode, the 27-year-old singer said that she went through ‘abuse’ while in Fifth Harmony, and she lost her identity. Now, with a sincere smile Ally says she has found herself again.

With an eager fan base waiting for more music, she set out to release this upcoming album. Ally is back stronger and bolder, ready to show the world an album that represents who she proudly is and she can’t wait for everyone to hear it.

Hope you enjoy this beautiful cover and HOLA! exclusive interview with Ally Brooke!

I lost my light. I lost who I was as an artist. I lost my voice. I lost, I felt like I lost my dignity. I feel like I’ve not only found myself again, but I’m a new woman, a new person. [Ally]
After such a lonely and confusing year, how excited are you about releasing this new album?
Tell us a little about your songwriting process now that you‘re solo. All the parts are yours- unless you’re featuring someone. How do you get inspired?

Yeah, I like that you‘re going with the flow too. So each song is going to represent that emotion that you’re feeling at that time. You’re not just pumping stuff out just to get it out.
So how would you describe this new music that you’re about to release?
Are there any big names you collaborated with or any little surprises you want to share?
You’re Mexican American, I read that you didn’t really grow up speaking Spanish because your parents wanted to try to kind of prevent bullying and discrimination. And it’s a similar experience for a lot of people. How does it feel to reclaim the language and embrace it with your new music?
You’re proud.
“Because of Suzette, I’m here. If it wasn’t for her I would not be here talking to you today. I would not have an album. I would not be in the transition of this beautiful moment in time.” [Ally]

So Selena Quintanilla is la reina, and you have her sister Suzette, as more than a mentor, she‘s almost like your big sister. How does it feel, being close to such a legacy?

“If I could tell myself anything, back in time, I would say, ‘it‘s okay to speak out about certain things. It’s okay to make your voice heard, to speak up on certain things that shouldn’t happen to you.’” [Ally]

So. How is Ally‘s heart? Is there anyone giving you butterflies at the moment?
Okay. So let‘s get a little deep. You said you lost your identity being in Fifth Harmony. Do you feel like you found yourself again?
So who is Ally Brooke in your words?
I‘m sure you will. You have light shining off of you. You’ve been speaking out about some dark sides of the industry, even saying that you’re thankful you survived. What advice do you have for girls pursuing the same dream that might run into the same situations or even the same people that hurt you?

How did you heal from that trauma? Did you reach out for help?
So where do you see yourself in five years? If you layout like the big goals.

We‘re going to manifest a world tour. So last question, we have your podcast, you released a book last year and we have your upcoming album. Are there any other projects you want to share?
Credits:

Photographer: Nunu @nunupictures
Makeup & Hair: Paul Anthony @paulanthonylove
Wardrobe Stylist: Poshenko @posshenko
Red Dress: Rc Caylan Atelier.
Blue Dress: Patty Ang.
Yellow Dress: Charles & Ron.
Pink Dress: The Trend Haus
Hats: Gladys Tamez Millinery
Jewerly: Androhmeda Jewelry

