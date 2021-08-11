Jennifer Aniston shares a shirtless pic of Justin Theroux for his 50th birthday and says she loves him

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux may have divorced in 2018 but they still have love for each other. On Tuesday, August 10th the actor turned the big 5-0 and Aniston was one of the first to wish him a happy birthday on Instagram, sharing two photos of the handsome actor. The first was Theroux in a well-tailored suit looking into the camera with a slick eye brow raise. Happy Birthday, JT” she wrote over the photo. Then, she shared a much more intimate photo of Theroux shirtless wearing a white visor, proudly showing off his 6 pack abs and gold name-plated “Justin” ring. For this spicy photo, Aniston added, “Truly one of a kind LOVE YOU!”

Theroux reposted Aniston’s pic on his story along with a gif of 2 dogs throwing kisses. He also shared birthday shoutouts from Naomi Watts, Tan France, and David Beckham.

The False Positive actor shouted himself out on his special day and had a special photoshoot for his 50th. In the 70’s themed photos he is rocking a bold mustache and some awesome pants. He reflected in the caption about his new age and wrote, “As a kid, I couldn’t begin to imagine what 50 looks like… and yet of course it looks like this. Both dumb and hilarious at the same time.” He added, “Thank you life. Subverting my expectations for 5 decades. Always funny, always profound…You win again.”

Aniston and Theroux got together in 2011, married in 2015 and called it quits in 2018. In April of this year, Theroux told Esquire that he and Aniston “remained friends.” “We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text.” And despite all the tabloids saying their split was full of drama and controversy, he told the outlet, “Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other.” “I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She’s a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her,” he added.