Amelia Hamlin honors boyfriend Scott Disick with a new piece of jewelry

Amelia Hamlin is proving just how committed she is to her relationship with Scott Disick by wearing his name around her neck.

On Monday, August 9, the 20-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin posted a photo of her accessories, which includes a gold necklace that spells out the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s alter ego, “Lord” in diamonds.

She captioned the Instagram Story with a reference to her boyfriend’s catchphrase and longtime Instagram handle. “Let the lord be with me,” she wrote over the close-up of her jewelry.

As the pair continue to showcase their relationship on social media, it just becomes more clear how intertwined their lives are. This picture of her favorite accessory comes a few days after the model revealed her nickname for his youngest child, Reign Aston.

Last week, the 38-year-old shared a photo of his his son on Instagram featuring the 6-year-old posed in a Chicago Bulls T-shirt as he flashed a big smile for the camera. Disick captioned the moment, “Say [cheese] 🧀,” which led to Hamlin leaving a cute remark in the comment section.

“Raymen noodle soup,” Hamlin wrote, letting fans in on what seems to be an inside joke among the family. The model is always leaving supportive comments on social media about Disick’s children with ex Kourtney Kardashian, which also includes their son Mason Dash, 11, and daughter Penelope Scotland, 9.

Despite an age difference of almost 20 years, it seems like things are getting serious for Scott and Amelia. For the reality star’s birthday in May, the model wrote a heartfelt message to Instagram, posting pictures from throughout their relationship.