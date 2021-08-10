LeBron James’ daughter Zhuri transforms into a princess for new campaign

Despite being just 6 years old, Zhuri James keeps expanding her empire.

The youngest child of Lakers star LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James--who also share Bryce Maximus, 14 and LeBron Jr., 16--is the star of a new campaign for Janie and Jack’s new “Everyone’s a Princess” campaign.

The toddler already has her own Youtube channel, All Things Zhuri, which boasts more than 200,000 subscribers. On top of her antics there, she’s also constantly outshining the rest of her family, stealing the show from both her older siblings and her famous parents every time they post a clip as a family.

As the new school year quickly approaches, James decided to celebrate Janie and Jack‘s new “Everyone’s a Princess” campaign with some absolutely adorable photos. The toddler shared a new social media post on Monday, August 9, which shows how the All Things Zhuri host transformed into a Disney princess while sharing a message to her fans of all ages.

“To all my fellow princesses! At @janieandjack everyone’s a princess when we show courage and treat others with kindness. Come join the #UltimatePrincessCelebration,” she wrote.

The pics show the 6-year-old striking her best princess poses in a number of different dresses, even donning a tiara in one.

The Disney Princess Collection by Janie and Jack is inspired by Disney‘s Ultimate Princess Celebration. The campaign underscores the message that every child can be a princess when they embody courage, kindness, determination and celebrate each other’s differences.

When she’s not embracing her girly side by dressing up like a princess, Zhuri loves to show off her dance moves, which even caught the attention of Cardi B.

“How is she soo good at this?” the rapper wrote on Instagram after Zhuri took part in a dance challenge to Cardi’s latest hit. “This is soo dope. Yes! Yes we all see cuteness but bayybee I see a future superstar. Sooo adorable! I’m maaa hype lols.”