Jennifer Hudson traveled to Detroit to screen ‘Respect’ with Aretha Franklin’s family

Jennifer Hudson is starring in the upcoming biopic about legendary singer Aretha Franklin titled ‘Respect.’ In an interview, the award-winning singer revealed details from a phone call that she had with Franklin before she started working on the film and right before Franklin passed away at age 76 in 2018.

39-year-old Hudson said while on the call that Franklin sang to her, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I truly miss hearing from her,” Hudson said. “The last time I heard her voice was August 8,‘ Jennifer explained. ’It’s odd that here we are again, on August 8, three years later,” she said.

“Right after we spoke, they told me she was no longer competent enough to speak but she sang to me on our call and we talked about my son and his cooking,” Hudson also said.

Supposedly Franklin handpicked Hudson to play her in the film after she watched Hudson’s iconic performance in the film ‘Dreamgirls.’ ‘Respect’ which premieres in the United States this Friday is about the legendary singer’s career starting from when she was a child singing in church.