Happy Birthday, Kylie! Kris Jenner pays tribute to her ‘littlest angel’ for her 24th birthday

Kylie Jenner is 24!

The youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan is getting older, celebrating her birthday by launching a 24K Collection with her company, Kylie Cosmetics.

Her mom, Kris Jenner, is understandably very emotional about the milestone, watching her “littlest angel” grow older right before her eyes. She wrote a lengthy Instagram post in honor of Kylie’s birthday, letting her know just how loved she is by all.

“Happy Birthday to my littlest angel @kyliejenner!!!! I can’t believe how fast time goes by!!!” she began in her caption. “If I close my eyes it still feels like yesterday you were riding ponies down the street and bringing home stray cats…. And playing with my makeup!!!!!! You have brought all of us so much joy!!!”

She continued, “You are the most amazing mommy!!!! The most amazing daughter, sister, friend, confidant and advisor and you are so wise beyond your years. You are so kind, generous beyond belief and so loyal, compassionate, and loving. You make every day extraordinary and your talent and creativity in everything you do amazes me…”

“Thank you for being an inspiration to so many …especially me,” she concluded. “I love you so much and I am blessed to be your mommy. 💞💕❣️💖💝💗💓❤️‍🔥.”

Of course, other members of Jenner’s famous family also took to social media to wish her well on her big day, celebrating memories old and new with the 24-year-old billionaire.

Kim Kardashian posted a series of throwback pics of her and Kylie to her Instagram story, writing a message that’s short but sweet:

“Happy Birthday Ky!!! I love you so much! You will always be my baby sis and I’m here for you no matter what!”