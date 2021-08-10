Matt Damon was spotted hanging out with longtime friend Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Malibu

Another day, another sighting of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. This time, the rekindled couple was seen out with the actor’s longtime friend, Matt Damon. The three celebs were spotted walking along a beach together in Los Angeles, the new home of Lopez and Affleck.

©GrosbyGroup



The trio were seen on a beach hanging out, walking together.

The ‘Gone Girl’ actor and the ‘Jenny from the Block’ singer were seen holding hands walking side by side with Damon on a beach in Malibu near Paradise Cove, according to Grosby Group.

For the outing, Damon was spotted wearing a t-shirt, shorts, a baseball hat and sunglasses. Affleck also wore a t-shirt but with pants and shoes. Lopez looked angelic in a white flowing cover up skirt.

Reportedly Damon is happy for his good friend’s new romance. A source close to the actor told Entertainment Tonight, “Matt is very happy for Ben and J.Lo. They‘re all close friends and get along well. It’s nice for Matt to see Ben be in such a great place in his life and in his relationship.”