Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker is engaged to Louis Thornton-Allan

Meadow Walker and Louis Thornton-Allan are taking their relationship to the next level.

The 22-year-old model announced on Monday, August 9 that she is engaged to her actor boyfriend. The daughter of late Fast & Furious star Paul Walker took to Instagram to share the good news, posting a video showing off her new diamond while swimming in a pool.

At a loss for words following the propsal, Meadow seemingly held back tears as she held up her hand and covered her face in the video. She simply captioned it, “<3 <3 <3 <3.”

Judging off of snapshots shared to her fiancé’s Instagram Story, it looks like he popped the question while the two were vacationing in the desert.

This huge announcement comes only a few weeks after the couple first confirmed their relationship status publicly. At the time, Thornton-Allan dedicated a heartfelt Instagram post to his “best friend,” while Meadow shared a video with him snuggling in bed.

Only about a month earlier, Meadow walked the red carpet alone at the red carpet premiere for F9, the latest installment in the movie franchise that starred her late father.

November 30, 2021 will mark the eighth anniversary of Paul Walker’s tragic passing in a car accident. Still, nearly a decade later, as Meadow continues to make her own mark in Hollywood, she remains dedicated to uplifting his legacy through the Paul Walker Foundation, which supports marine science. She is the founder and president of the foundation.

On last year’s tough milestone of Paul’s death, Meadow shared a childhood photo to Instagram to remember her dad.

“A silly day to remember in sadness,” she wrote in her caption. “Today’s a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world. here’s a photo of my best bud & I napping.”