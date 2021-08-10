Leo Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo are ready to start a new life in Paris

Bienvenue. Lionel Messi and his family are in France! The Argentinian football player arrived with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their three children, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro, to start their new life in Paris.

Messi will now become Paris Saint-Germain’s new player following his departure from Barcelona, the club he represented during his first 17-years of professional career.

©GettyImages



France is waiting impatiently for Lionel Messi with supporters gathering outside Paris Saint-Germain‘s ground hoping to see the Argentine who is expected to join the Qatar-owned club after his exit from Barcelona.

The family landed in the European city to witness excitement from the French fans. Messi was welcomed by hundreds of people who crowded the Paris-Le Bourget airport to see their idol.

The sports sensation seemed happy and kept his smile at all times while waving to his fans. Messi also treated the locals by wearing a t-shirt with the Parisian battle “Ici est Paris” (”Here is Paris”).

©GettyImages



Argentinian football player Lionel Messi salutes supporters from a window after he landed on August 10, 2021 at Le Bourget airport, north of Paris, to become Paris Saint-Germain’s new player following his departure from Barcelona.

The former Barça player and his family left the El Prat Josep Tarradellas airport early morning surrounded by top security forces. The measure allowed them to have a quiet transition. According to Yahoo Sport, besides his wife and kids, Messi’s entourage included his father and manager Jorge Messi.

Antonela Roccuzzo took social media to share an image of them inside the airplane before departing. “With all (strength) towards a new adventure together, us five,” she captioned the photo.