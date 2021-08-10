Brooklyn Beckham might soon have his own online cooking show

Brooklyn Beckham is multi talented. He’s not only a model and photographer but he is also a talented chef, who might soon have his own online cooking series. The 22-year-old has been spending his time lately recording and posting videos to his Instagram of himself cooking in the kitchen.

A source told The Sun that Beckham’s hobby might soon turn into something bigger. “Brooklyn’s got a real flair in the kitchen and the tutorials he has posted on Instagram have received great feedback,” the source said. “Brooklyn takes real pride in his cooking and has been given some handy hints and tips by Gordon Ramsay, who is a close friend of the family. It‘s all incredibly exciting and Victoria and David are thrilled,” the source added.

Some of Beckham’s videos, such as his pasta pesto one, have received over 300k views. Other videos show the 22-year-old cooking things such as french toast, steak quesadilla, and the Brooklyn burger. Beckham’s comment section is filled with friends and family praising the model’s impressive kitchen skills. “Looks so good!!! 😊 x x kisses x,” wrote his mom, Victoria Beckham on one of her son’s videos.