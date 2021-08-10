¡Es Jose Time! J Balvin partners with Miller Lite to launch limited-edition neon beer cans

This summer, we can drink beer like J Balvin! The Colombian reggaeton superstar launched “Es Jose Time” in partnership with Miller Lite. The project’s campaign features the artist (whose real name is Jose Álvaro Osorio Balvin) and his take on Miller Time.
In addition, the collaboration also peeks behind the curtain of J Balvin’s on-stage persona and shows, plus, how he is like when he’s simply Jose: the man who values time with his family and close friends over everything else.
Fans of J Balvin and Miller Lite will be able to enjoy a cold beer from the vibrant, limited-edition cans. Each can is a collaborative design that features J Balvin’s signature lightning bolt and neon aesthetic, as well as future merch drops and unexpected experiences with his gente — those who come as they are.
J Balvin spoke with HOLA! USA about “Es Jose Time”, how he feels physically and mentally, his newest adventures, and so much more.
This interview was edited and condensed for clarity purposes.
Fans from select states interested in winning one of the highly covetable cans (and other “Es Jose Time” swag) should visit www.EsJoseTime.com for more information.
Miller Lite and J Balvin also want to impact the community through the campaign; therefore, Miller Lite will help support bodegas, corner stores, and other similar Latino-owned businesses with a $50,000 donation for Accion Opportunity Fund. The nonprofit provides affordable capital, educational resources, coaching, and networks to small business owners and advances racial, gender, and economic justice for all.
“Whether he is J Balvin on stage or Jose with his friends, there is no one more authentic to themselves than Jose. It made perfect sense to partner with him to imagine his version of Miller Time,” said Sofia Colucci, Vice President, Miller Family of Brands. “So many people look up to Jose because of how he chooses to live authentically. Just like Jose, we hope this campaign inspires everyone to experience their version of Miller Time.”
Over the next couple of months, J Balvin and Miller Lite will continue to emphasize the importance of spending quality time with your family and friends through TV spots, social content, and more “Es Jose Time” surprises to come.