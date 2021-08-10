¡Es Jose Time! J Balvin partners with Miller Lite to launch limited-edition neon beer cans

This summer, we can drink beer like J Balvin! The Colombian reggaeton superstar launched “Es Jose Time” in partnership with Miller Lite. The project’s campaign features the artist (whose real name is Jose Álvaro Osorio Balvin) and his take on Miller Time.

In addition, the collaboration also peeks behind the curtain of J Balvin’s on-stage persona and shows, plus, how he is like when he’s simply Jose: the man who values time with his family and close friends over everything else.

©Miller Lite





Fans of J Balvin and Miller Lite will be able to enjoy a cold beer from the vibrant, limited-edition cans. Each can is a collaborative design that features J Balvin’s signature lightning bolt and neon aesthetic, as well as future merch drops and unexpected experiences with his gente — those who come as they are.

J Balvin spoke with HOLA! USA about “Es Jose Time”, how he feels physically and mentally, his newest adventures, and so much more.



©Miller Lite



Why did you choose to partner with Miller Lite? It is like a relationship! You both agree that you want each other. I love Miller Lite. I think it is very symbolic in the U.S culture and everywhere else. Just because I was born in Colombia, and I’m Latino, it doesn‘t mean that I’m not a global citizen. So to me, this sends the full statement that we are here. [Representing] the culture and young dreamers to just keep working and elevate themselves. Besides your music, the world knows you by how colorful you dress and your signature lightning bolt. Please tell us how involved you were in the process of designing the cans for the beer. It has to have my ID. I make music, but of course, the brand sees it as a business. So it is great to have your symbol in the can. This means that it‘s curated, that I was involved in this. It’s really beautiful. If you are a true fan of Miller Lite or J Balvin, now you can drink [responsibly] and collect the cans too. J Balvin is your onstage persona. An upbeat and happy individual is always dancing; however, the campaign introduces Jose, the regular human being. Who is Jose, and what he likes to do? The worst — he jokes. I’m just a regular human being. I get sick. I get cold. I‘m just a normal human being with the blessing that I can connect to the people through a persona that I created. And I love this campaign because I’m showing myself. I like to be with my friends. I like to be simple. Walk around, have a beer with my boys, or have a barbecue with them, just simple things. But J Balvin also makes me happy because we have been number one on music charts, selling records, sold out in stadiums and other venues, and that’s great! As you just mentioned, as a normal human being, you also get sick. Thankfully you recovered from the COVID-19. You‘ve been very outspoken about it and the importance of mental health. Despite the challenges, you continue succeeding personally and professionally. How do you feel right now, and what’s next for you? I feel grateful; we all have challenges. You‘re meant to go through challenges but stay positive all the time. I’m more conscious about myself, and I’m more focused this time. I’m just one more. I’m the neighbor next door.