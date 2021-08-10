The Saweetie Meal
Top your Big Mac with ‘Saweetie ‘N Sour’ sauce: McDonald’s latest celebrity meal is here!

Currently serving in U.S. restaurants nationwide, the meal comes in fresh Saweetie-themed packaging

McDonald’s latest celebrity meal is here, and for limited time fans of the food chain could enjoy The Saweetie Meal. Currently serving in U.S. restaurants nationwide, the meal comes in fresh Saweetie-themed packaging.

Foodies now can devour the hip-hop hitmaker’s signature order, which features a Big Mac, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium World Famous Fries, a medium Sprite, Tangy BBQ Sauce and “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce – the same Sweet ‘N Sour sauce you know and love, re-named in honor of the new meal.

The Saweetie Meal©McDonald's

Saweetie’s icy gang knows that she likes to put her spin on all her favorite foods to create unique combinations and flavors. Therefore, everyone who orders the Saweetie Meal can remix it in one of these four tasty ways, just like she does.

  • Fries can be more than a side. Add a little crispiness to your Big Mac when you top it with some fries.
  • If it’s a dip, it’s also a topping. Top your World Famous Fries with Chicken McNuggets —what could be a better combo?
  • Anything can be a sandwich. Chicken McNuggets + Big Mac buns = Chicken McNugget sandwich.
  • Seriously, anything. But you don’t need buns. Put the best fries in the world between two fresh Big Mac patties for a new kind of sandwich.
The Saweetie Meal©McDonald's

Curious about Saweetie’s latest collaboration with McDonald’s, HOLA! USA spoke with the platinum recording artist to talk about her menu hacks and her upcoming projects.


The Saweetie Meal©McDonald's
How did this McDonald’s collaboration come about? What are you most excited about?
Tell us more about your go-to order at McDonald’s?
How does it feel to have a meal named in your honor?
We are going to be able to ‘remix’ the order. How did you come up with the idea?

The Saweetie Meal©McDonald's
What can you tell us about the commercial for the meal?
Will there be any special giveaways during the time the meal is available?
It is common to see people eating McDonald’s french fries with ice cream in the Dominican Republic. What is the weirdest food combination you like to eat?
Speaking of ice cream, we associate your name with something sweet. Although your McDonald’s meal doesn‘t include dessert, what do you suggest we eat after?

Saweetie Celebrates the launch of her signature order at McDonald's©GettyImages
When you are not eating or cooking with Paris Hilton, you are focusing on your music. What‘s next for you? Are there any exciting collaborations coming soon?

