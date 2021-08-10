Top your Big Mac with ‘Saweetie ‘N Sour’ sauce: McDonald’s latest celebrity meal is here!

McDonald’s latest celebrity meal is here, and for limited time fans of the food chain could enjoy The Saweetie Meal. Currently serving in U.S. restaurants nationwide, the meal comes in fresh Saweetie-themed packaging.

Foodies now can devour the hip-hop hitmaker’s signature order, which features a Big Mac, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium World Famous Fries, a medium Sprite, Tangy BBQ Sauce and “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce – the same Sweet ‘N Sour sauce you know and love, re-named in honor of the new meal.

Saweetie’s icy gang knows that she likes to put her spin on all her favorite foods to create unique combinations and flavors. Therefore, everyone who orders the Saweetie Meal can remix it in one of these four tasty ways, just like she does.

Fries can be more than a side. Add a little crispiness to your Big Mac when you top it with some fries.

If it's a dip, it's also a topping. Top your World Famous Fries with Chicken McNuggets —what could be a better combo?

Anything can be a sandwich. Chicken McNuggets + Big Mac buns = Chicken McNugget sandwich.

Seriously, anything. But you don't need buns. Put the best fries in the world between two fresh Big Mac patties for a new kind of sandwich.

Curious about Saweetie’s latest collaboration with McDonald’s, HOLA! USA spoke with the platinum recording artist to talk about her menu hacks and her upcoming projects.