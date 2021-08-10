Selena Gomez invites Britney Spears to come cook with her any time

Unfortunately, it looks like Britney Spears is going to start posting on social media a “little less” due to the news and “mean lies” that follow. In a recent Instagram post, the singer shared a video of avocado toast with the caption, “Unfortunately the news has been pretty nasty saying horrible and mean lies about me so I’m gonna post a little less from now on.” She added, “In a system where I’ve felt completely hopeless for so long, at least I do have a platform to share.” Thankfully Spears has the inspiration of Selena Gomez to keep her going, she quoted her song “Kill Em With Kindness” off of her 2015 album Revival in the caption and wrote, “As Selena Gomez says it best - The world can be a nasty place ... I know it ... you know it … kill them with kindness.” Along with the caption was an impressive video of chef Jake Cohen making an impressive but simple avocado toast. It left Spears inspired to get into the cooking field, “Pssss this was the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my life and it’s inspired me to take on a new passion in the cooking field !!!! God bless you beautiful people.” The singer wrote in the caption.

Gomez is probably tagged in a lot of posts but Britney’s didn’t go unnoticed. She responded back with the sweetest comment, inviting her to cook with her “any time.” “Love you @britneyspears! You’re welcome to come cook with me any time!” Gomez wrote. Considering Gomez has 20 episodes of her show “Selena + Chef,” Britney could learn a lot from her. Maybe they could even collaborate one day.

©Britney Spears



Selena Gomez‘s comment

Recently, Britney tagged Cher in the caption of a post saying she was dreaming about eating ice cream and vacating with her in San Tropez. The 75-year-old singer responded on Twitter making it clear she’s down. “When #FreeBritney is FINALLY FREE, I‘m Taking her to San Tropez & We’ll Eat Ice Cream To Her Hearts Content,“ she tweeted on June 23, 2021.

If you‘ve been following the #FreeBritney updates, the judge in her conservatorship case denied a request from her new attorney Mathew Rosengart, to move up a hearing on removing James “Jamie” Spears as conservator of her estate. He filed the motion last week asking the court to either schedule a hearing as soon as possible or suspend Jame’s conservator powers until a hearing could be held. He also raised questions about Jamie Spears’ financial dealings. Unfortunately, Los Angeles Superior Judge Brenda Penny rejected the petition on Monday. Jamie is currently the sole conservator of the singer’s estate, following the resignation of the financial institution Bessemer Trust. Prior to the avocado post she shared a photo of a flag with the words “Free Britney.” She wrote in the caption, “I know in my previous post I said you guys know my situation but LET ME CLARIFY ... you only know half of it !!!! And for a lot of you who say I should be cautious with what I post … I mean if you REALLY THINK ABOUT IT … with what I’ve been through I believe I been WAAAY TOO CAUTIOUS !!!! One day I will live on the edge !!!! One day.”