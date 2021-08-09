Chrissy Teigen revealed she attends therapy sessions twice a week

Chrissy Teigen has not had any easy few months. For allegations of cyberbullying after Tweets from 2011 resurfaced, the cookbook author has faced harsh backlash from the public, with some even “cancelling” the 35-year-old. In a recent Instagram carousel post of her and husband John Legend, Teigen revealed that she goes to therapy twice a week.

The Instagram post showed a dressed up Teigen and Legend celebrating former president Barack Obama’s 60th birthday at Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. For the occasion, Teigen wore a stunning white cape dress. Her highlighted voluminous hair was styled down and she wore light colored heels and carried a small white purse to match. ‘The Voice’ judge matched his wife wearing an all-white suit with a printed shirt underneath.

The famous couple held hands while posing in a stunning field in the social media pictures. She captioned her post, “really struggled with which one to put first in the carousel, for truly so long that I realized I am happy I’m in twice weekly therapy and perhaps let’s bump it to three.”

Celeb friends quickly took to Teigen’s post writing sweet comments such as, “3 is 🔥 … 1 is runner up for me .. but all are gorgeous.” “3 is ICONIC,” wrote another commenter. A fan wrote, “Love your raw honesty about struggling even though you are gorgeous, wealthy and a successful business owner ❤️.” Another fan wrote some encouraging words that read, “You have created a beautiful family filled with love, be proud of only that if you wish!❤️.”