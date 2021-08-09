Khloé Kardashian posts cryptic messages following Tristan Thompson’s trade to California

When you’re in the NBA, you have no control over what team you’ll play for in a year, two years, or even a decade down the line--and nobody knows that better than NBA wives.

Khloé Kardashian and her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson have probably gotten used to their life as a long distance couple by now, with the baller going from playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers when they first met, to the Boston Celtics last year.

Last week, Thompson was traded to the Sacramento Kings, which makes him a whole lot closer to his family in Los Angeles. Even though their relationship has been rocky over the past few years, Khloé seems to be excited at the idea of her daughter True Thompson’s dad, being an hour flight away.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star didn’t respond to the news of Tristan’s trade directly, but she did share several optimistic quotes following the news on Sunday, August 8.

“Every situation in life is temporary. So, when life is good, make sure you enjoy and receive it fully,” one quote she shared on her Instagram Stories read. “And when life is not so good, remember that it will not last forever, and better days are on the way.”

Another quote, attributed to Yung Pueblo read, “Happiness is not fulfilling every pleasure or getting every outcome you desire. Happiness is being able to enjoy life with a peaceful mind that is not constantly craving for more. It is the Inner peace that comes with embracing change.”

Last year, after Thompson was first traded to the Celtics, The Good American founder expressed concerns about the distance between them ahead of his move to Boston.