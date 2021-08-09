Penelope Cruz has been busy at work recently filming the Italian movie, ‘L‘Immensita’ in Rome. The 1970s-set film is being directed by Emanuele Crialese. Cruz, who is playing the role of Clara, was seen wearing a long blue dress with silver polka dots on it with flip flops while rocking a short dark hairstyle.

©GrosbyGroup



Penelope Cruz looked stunning dressed in character filming while in Rome.

“‘L’immensita’ is the story of a symbiotic love, the one between Clara and her children, set in Rome in the ’70s; a world suspended between neighborhoods under construction and TV shows still in black and white, new social achievements and old family models,” Crialese told Variety.

In regards to the role, Cruz told the site, “I have been a fan of Emanuele Crialese for a long time and ‘L’immensita’ is one of the best scripts I have ever read.”

“I’m looking forward to jumping into this magical adventure with him and the rest of the team and to give life to a character I’m completely in love with,” added Cruz.

Filming began this summer for the cast and crew. In addition to ‘L’immensita’ a teaser trailer for another film Cruz is starring in alongside Antonio Banderas titled ‘Official Competition’ was released a few weeks ago. The film is being directed by Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat.