Alessandra Ambrosio and boyfriend cozy up together under the stars while in Brazil

It’s been a romantic, travel-filled summer these past few months for celebrities. Heidi Klum and her husband celebrated their anniversary in Capri, Italy. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom shared a kiss on a boat also in Italy, and now Alessandra Ambrosio and her boo Richard Lee had a romantic evening under the stars in her home country of Brazil.

On Sunday, the supermodel posted a black and white photo of both her and Lee standing under the stars while holding each other. The 40-year-old captioned the picture, “Under the moonlight 🌙💖 Sob a luz da lua #allyouneedislove.” Lee commented on his girlfriend’s post writing, “Love you, booboo!!” and “Lucky!!!”

According to the Daily Mail, the couple was in the large square in the beach town of Trancoso in Bahia. The couple has been dating since early 2021 and Lee is also a model. He is reportedly represented by agencies Wilhelmina and LA Models.

Ambrosio was previously engaged to businessman Jamie Mazur and the two seem to be on good terms with one another. The ex-couple were reportedly together for 13 years and share two children together, 12-year-old Anja and nine-year-old Noah.