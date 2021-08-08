Chrissy Teigen glams up for Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party

Chrissy Teigen has been keeping it lowkey on social media, but she made a comeback for the right occasion. For Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party, the model and TV personality channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe, wearing a beautiful white dress and a blonde bob.

Chrissy went on Instagram to share clips and photos of her look of the night. Her dress had open flowing sleeves that were long, matching the length of the skirt. “Flip book !” she captioned it. Her husband, John Legend, commented on the photo: “Fine AF”

In a video, the resemblance to Marilyn Monroe was uncanny; Teigen couldn’t help but give a throaty rendition of the Happy Birthday song.

On her Instagram stories, Teigen credited her glam team and showed a behind-the-scenes look of the time it took to get her ready.

Barack Obama’s birthdays are always special occasions, acquiring a long list of A-lister guests. This year, huge names from a variety of industries were present, including Beyonce, Oprah Winfrey, Alicia Keys, Steven Spielberg, and George Clooney were in attendance. The birthday celebrations were scheduled for an entire weekend, with there being a small cocktail party on Friday that had a 30-minute speech dedicated to Obama, and then the party itself on Saturday. This event was celebrated in Martha’s Vineyard, the Obama mansion that’s valued at $12 million. While the party was meant to be the biggest event of the summer, hosting over 500 guests, it was scaled back due to COVID-19 protections measures