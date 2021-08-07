Rebel Wilson enjoys her boat trip while wearing a black bikini

Rebel Wilson is enjoying the summer by the water. The comedian and actress has been sharing her vacation photos on Instagram, which include several aboard a boat and visiting tourist locations.

Wilson posted a photo of herself in a boat somewhere on the Mediterranean, captioning it “Med-Day.” In the photo, she’s seen wearing a black bikini that she paired with a hat and cat-eye sunglasses.

Her friends and followers were quick to shower her with praise. “MODEL!!!” commented Joshua Colley, Rebel’s costar from the film “Senior Year.”

She uploaded another photo of herself and her friends having fun and jumping around aboard the boat. She captioned it “Above Deck Mediterranean.”

This trip follows a few days spent in Rome, where Rebel took photos of herself enjoying the sights of the historic city, including a stop by the Coliseum. She was photographed wearing white pants, a light blue top, a hat, and her beloved cat-eye sunglasses. “Rome-ing around today,” she captioned.