Rebel Wilson enjoys her boat trip while wearing a black bikini

Rebel Wilson is enjoying the summer by the water. The comedian and actress has been sharing her vacation photos on Instagram, which include several aboard a boat and visiting tourist locations.
Rebel Wilson looks amazing dressed up as Britney Spears
Rebel Wilson says she decided to lose weight after a doctor said it would help with fertility
Wilson posted a photo of herself in a boat somewhere on the Mediterranean, captioning it “Med-Day.” In the photo, she’s seen wearing a black bikini that she paired with a hat and cat-eye sunglasses.
Her friends and followers were quick to shower her with praise. “MODEL!!!” commented Joshua Colley, Rebel’s costar from the film “Senior Year.”
She uploaded another photo of herself and her friends having fun and jumping around aboard the boat. She captioned it “Above Deck Mediterranean.”
This trip follows a few days spent in Rome, where Rebel took photos of herself enjoying the sights of the historic city, including a stop by the Coliseum. She was photographed wearing white pants, a light blue top, a hat, and her beloved cat-eye sunglasses. “Rome-ing around today,” she captioned.
Rebel has thoroughly enjoyed the summer season, posting several photos of herself near several bodies of water, including the beach in Palm Springs, where she visited the World Polo Pride event. In the caption, she joked about moving to Florida. “Palm Beach-ing. I think I wanna move to Florida now.”
Over the past year, Rebel has discussed her weight loss journey with different outlets. “My goal was never to be skinny,” she said in an interview with People. “I don‘t focus too much on the numbers. I still look like me. I love being curvy and I’m still super curvy but just a healthier version. That was my goal.”