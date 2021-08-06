Dwayne Johnson reveals why he doesn’t have defined abs: ‘I had to do a triple hernia emergency’

Dwayne Johnson has explained why he doesn’t have a defined six-pack, as he was recently asked during an interview promoting his new Disney movie Jungle Cruise.

The Hollywood actor and legendary wrestler was asked about what was “wrong” with his abs, and while he confessed he didn’t like the question, the actor went on to explain that he suffered a wrestling injury during a 2013 match against John Cena.

The Rock said he was at the top of his game and tore “the top of my quads off my pelvis,” and explained that the painful accident tore his abdomen wall, and was forced to have a triple hernia surgery.

“The doctor said, ‘You need to lie down,’ and slowly starts to push my intestines back in my stomach. He said, ’I would really recommend surgery,’” he explained.

Dwayne was accompanied by his Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt and the actress was shocked with the question, adding “Who wrote that? What’s wrong with them?”

John Cena previously talked about Dwayne and his return to WWE, confessing that he would like to see the star back. “I love The Rock, and so do millions and millions of people,“ he shared, adding ”I think he would warm so many hearts if he came back.”