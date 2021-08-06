How Ryan Reynolds feels about Taylor Swift using the names of their kids in her album

Ryan Reynolds was finally asked about how he feels about Taylor Swift using the names of his kids for her acclaimed 2020 album Folklore.

The 44-year-old Hollywood star shares two daughters with his wife Blake Lively, and the celebrity couple have a close friendship with the Grammy winner artist.

During his most recent interview for SiriusXM, the actor admitted he felt honored after he heard Taylor’s tribute to his kids. He explained that both he and Blake “trust her implicitly,” and said Taylor is “very sensitive to any of that stuff.”

And while Ryan also explained that the song obviously “has nothing to do with” their kids other than their names, he says it’s a real honor. Ryan and Blake confessed “it was pretty damn amazing” to have such a special tribute on Taylor’s discography.

“We thought it was pretty damn amazing. We still do. You know, I still walk down the street and shake my head thinking ‘I can’t believe that happened’,” Ryan shared.

He was also asked about how their kids feel about the song, to which Ryan revealed they surprised them with it. “They didn’t know. They had no idea. We don’t tell them anything, we find they’re the most compliant if you offer them no access to outside information.”