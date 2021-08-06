Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share photos of their 10 days of quarantine

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had to spend 10 days in quarantine. While we don’t know why they had to stick to these guidelines, the photos they uploaded are eerily familiar for any person who lived through 2020.

In an Instagram photo dump, Kourtney posted a series of images of what she did during the past 10 days. She captioned the post: “10 days of quarantine…” Travis left a comment that read: “10 days with you,” which was romantic and liked by over 16,000 people.

The post features images of Kourtney’s kids looking at her wistfully from the window, s’mores, the beautiful views that the pair were exposed to, binging “Mare of Easttown” and a variety of series and movies, and more. There was one photo of Kourtney’s freshly cut hair and another one of herself, posing in front of the mirror in a bathrobe while Travis posed behind her. The haircut, which is much more moderate than anticipated, looks great. “Nice cut @travisbarker,” commented Sarah Howard, one of Kourtney’s friends. Kourtney replied: “Good with his hands.” We get it.

The pair made the most out of their time together. In one of Travis’ stories, he shows a photo of their food, burgers from Monty’s Good Burger. The paper bags had a note attached to them, addressing Travis and Kourtney and thanking them for supporting their business. Once the quarantine period time was through, Kourtney uploaded a handwritten note from her son Reign, welcoming her home and telling her how much he missed her.