Nicki Minaj called out Jessie J. for not telling the truth about how their 2014 song “Bang Bang” came about

Jessie J.’s song, ‘Bang Bang’ was a smash hit seven years ago when it hit the charts. Now, it seems like there is some unfinished business with the song as new claims came out that Nicki Minaj asked to be on the song, which the rapper is denying.

In a new Glamour magazine interview about her new single, the 33-year-old singer told a behind-the-scenes scoop about how the song came about. “‘Bang Bang’ was a song that already existed. I didn‘t write ‘Bang Bang.’ Max Martin wrote “Bang Bang,” and Ariana had been played it, I’d been played it, and we both loved it,” Jessie J. said in the interview.

“We just said, “Why don‘t we both do it?” So Ariana stayed on the second verse, I recorded the first verse, and then Nicki was played it in the studio and was like, “I’ve got to jump on this.” We didn’t go to her and ask; she wanted to do it. I’ll never forget: I was in my bedroom in my flat in London, and I got sent the version with Nicki on it. I just sat at the end of my bed holding my phone, staring at the floor, going, “How the fuck did I land this?” I literally felt like I’d won a competition,” she continued.