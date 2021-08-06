Jake Gyllenhaal is the latest celeb to admit he doesn’t bathe often

More and more of our favorite stars are coming out of the woodwork to let fans know something they probably should have just kept to themselves.

Following other celebrities admitting they don’t take baths or showers as much as most of the world, Jake Gyllenhaal is echoing that very same sentiment, saying he finds washing his body less often to be helpful for certain types of personal maintenance.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home actor talked about his shower rituals with Vanity Fair this week, which is where is talked about doing so less and less over the years.

“More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times,” he said, before going on to share an ideology that preaches cleanliness.

“I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves,” he continued.

While it’s not exactly clear why Gylenhaal was talking about his bathing habits in the interview, his revelation comes following similar comments from Dax Shepard, who also went public with his stance on soap recently.

“You should not be getting rid of all the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day,” he argued during a recent episode of his Armchair Expert podcast. “It’s insane.”

His guests, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, ended up making headlines for their thoughts on the matter, agreeing with the idea that humans don’t need to wash themselves every single day.

“I don’t wash my body with soap every day,” the actress responded. “But I wash pits and tits and holes and soles.” As for her husband, ”I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever,” Kutcher revealed. “I got a bar of Lever 2000 that just delivers every time. Nothing else.”