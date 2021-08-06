Kate Middleton’s brother James announces his and fiancée Alizée Thevenet’s exciting news

The Duchess of Cambridge’s younger brother announced exciting news on Friday. James Middleton revealed on his Instagram that he and fiancée Alizée Thevenet have purchased a new house together!

“I think buying a house is up there with one of the most stressful experiences in my life 😅🏡🐾,” Prince George’s uncle captioned photos of Alizée and their dogs.

James added, “It’s been a hectic few months moving in to our new home & we couldn’t be happier. We are settling into our life in the country & the dogs ❤️ their new home #housemove #lifeinthecountry #dogsofinstagram #dogs.”

James and Alizée got engaged in 2019. “❤️She said OUI ❤️,” James said in his engagement announcement. “Our secret is out but we couldn’t be happier to share the news 🥂🍾#jalizee 🇬🇧🇫🇷.”

The pair was set to tie the knot last year, but their wedding was postponed due to the pandemic. In September of 2020, James wrote, “It’s a year since I asked Alizee to marry me 💍 … what a year it’s been! Two homes 🏡 lockdown 🔐 two attempts at a wedding🤵👰❌, a litter of 🐶, launching of new company @ella.co 🐾 a beard shave 🪒 and much more but the best part is that I get to share it with you @alizeethevenet and I can’t wait to take on whatever the future holds for us ✨.”