Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry
PARENTS NIGHT OUT

Orlando Bloom wears a sexy apron while partying in Italy with Katy Perry

When in Italy, drink champagne with your face on it

-Los Angeles

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are having the time of their lives on vacation. The first-time parents have been hard at work raising their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom for the last year but are currently on vacay in Italy. On Wednesday the couple had dinner at the Villa Verde Restaurant with friends that included the Vogue Editor Edward Enninful, before heading to a wild night at the Taverna Anema e Core NightClub in Capri. The hump day event looked like a blast and they went all out in full costume. At least daddy Bloom did anyways- he was rocking a hilarious apron over his outfit that made it look like he was shirtless in a speedo. It’s unclear what the theme was but Perry was later photographed in a colorful wig so there was definitely something going on. Bloom looked like he was the life of the party as he took over the mic and sang some songs with a face full of emotion.

Orlando Bloom ©GrosbyGroup
Orlando Bloom

The drinks kept pouring and Katy eventually joined him on stage for a duet. The party was so fancy they were even making personalized bottles of Dom Perignon. Of course, Bloom and Perry were given one and they were all smiles looking at the bottle with a beautiful picture they had just taken that night.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry©GrosbyGroup
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry
RELATED:

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom share a kiss during their trip to Turkey

Orlando Bloom voices Prince Harry in HBO Max’s ‘The Prince’: Watch

Katy Perry, Chrissy Teigen, Eiza Gonzalez and Olivia Culpo among the stars that looked radiant at the UNICEF summer gala in Capri [Photos]

This has been a much-needed vacation for the couple who can‘t seem to get their hands off each other. Earlier this week the couple was photographed in flagrante on the staircase of their yacht, making out as Perry grabbed a handful of her man’s booty. Perry rocked a brown one-piece swimsuit and Bloom wore some classic red swim trunks.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom kissing©GrosbyGroup

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more