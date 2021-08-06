Orlando Bloom wears a sexy apron while partying in Italy with Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are having the time of their lives on vacation. The first-time parents have been hard at work raising their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom for the last year but are currently on vacay in Italy. On Wednesday the couple had dinner at the Villa Verde Restaurant with friends that included the Vogue Editor Edward Enninful, before heading to a wild night at the Taverna Anema e Core NightClub in Capri. The hump day event looked like a blast and they went all out in full costume. At least daddy Bloom did anyways- he was rocking a hilarious apron over his outfit that made it look like he was shirtless in a speedo. It’s unclear what the theme was but Perry was later photographed in a colorful wig so there was definitely something going on. Bloom looked like he was the life of the party as he took over the mic and sang some songs with a face full of emotion.

©GrosbyGroup



Orlando Bloom

The drinks kept pouring and Katy eventually joined him on stage for a duet. The party was so fancy they were even making personalized bottles of Dom Perignon. Of course, Bloom and Perry were given one and they were all smiles looking at the bottle with a beautiful picture they had just taken that night.