Alicia Keys stuns in her bikini as she vacations through the coast of France

Alicia Keys recently shared a series of stunning photos of her trip to France. In her last post, she’s seen paddleboarding through a beautiful cave, looking very fit and sporting a high waist bikini.

Alicia Keys just celebrated her 11th anniversary with her husband, Bryzz Beats. The couple took a vacation to celebrate the occasion.

The photos of Alicia paddleboarding through the cave appear to have been taken somewhere on the French coast, where the singer is making the most of her vacation time.

“These sea caves take hundreds of thousands of years to form. And look how gorgeous they are. Take your time. The majesty within you is forming,” she captioned her post.

People were quick to comment on the gorgeous location and on Alicia herself, who looks beautiful. “BEAUTIFUL ANGEL,” read one comment. “Is it in Corsica? Corsica landscapes are amazing!!! Sending love from France,” read another.

Over the past week, Alicia has been posting photos of her trip and having a good time. Alicia and her husband have posted photos and stories of them enjoying the coast and a helicopter tour to further explore the views of their beautiful location. On the day of the couple’s anniversary, Alicia posted a sweet tribute.

