Alicia Keys stuns in her bikini as she vacations through the coast of France

Alicia Keys recently shared a series of stunning photos of her trip to France. In her last post, she’s seen paddleboarding through a beautiful cave, looking very fit and sporting a high waist bikini.
Alicia Keys just celebrated her 11th anniversary with her husband, Bryzz Beats. The couple took a vacation to celebrate the occasion.
The photos of Alicia paddleboarding through the cave appear to have been taken somewhere on the French coast, where the singer is making the most of her vacation time.
“These sea caves take hundreds of thousands of years to form. And look how gorgeous they are. Take your time. The majesty within you is forming,” she captioned her post.
People were quick to comment on the gorgeous location and on Alicia herself, who looks beautiful. “BEAUTIFUL ANGEL,” read one comment. “Is it in Corsica? Corsica landscapes are amazing!!! Sending love from France,” read another.
Over the past week, Alicia has been posting photos of her trip and having a good time. Alicia and her husband have posted photos and stories of them enjoying the coast and a helicopter tour to further explore the views of their beautiful location. On the day of the couple’s anniversary, Alicia posted a sweet tribute.
“Soulmates. Deeper than soulmates. Twin flames. An existential earthquake. My souls mirror. All these are good but still not strong enough to describe our precious, precious love!! Happy anniversary my love! Woooooooowwwwwwww it’s just getting better!! I celebrate, honor and deeply respect us!! Here’s to many many many many more!!!!!” she captioned the post.
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats, the record producer whose real name is Kasseem Dean, met when they were teens and were introduced by a mutual friend. In her autobiographical book, “More Myself,” Keys writes that while they navigated the same social circles, it took her years to consider him as a potential partner. “He’d usually pull up in some fancy car, rolling deep with his Bronx crew and shining with diamonds. I wanted nothing to do with that scene or with Swizz,” she wrote.
Years later, when they were collaborating on a project together, she saw him in a new light. “The more we talked the more I noticed how his mind worked. Beyond the baggy jeans and arm tats there was depth.”
The couple got married in Corsica in 2010 and have two sons together, Egypt Daoud and Genesis Ali.