Bella Thorne and fiancé Benjamin Mascolo are starring in a new film together

Bella Thorne is enjoying engaged life in more than one way. The 23-year-old got engaged to fiancé Italian singer, Benjamin Mascolo back in May after two years of dating. Now, she is starring in a new movie with Mascolo and she seems to be happier than ever.

The couple’s new movie is titled, ‘Time Is Up’ , will be released on September 9th, according to Mascolo’s Instagram that he posted yesterday. The singer captioned his post of the movie poster, TIME IS UP. The movie. In theaters the 9th of September 🇺🇸 Al cinema in Italia il 25-26-27 Ottobre 🇮🇹 #TimeIsUp @timeisup_movie.”

Then, Thorne took to her social media to tell a bit more about the film and how she felt working on it with her fiance. Along with a photo of the couple Thorne wrote, “I’ve never filmed a movie before with someone I’m romantically involved with, and I’m so happy I got to fall in love with you on screen and off screen a million times over. If you love romance movies “Time Is Up” is the one for you! 🍿❤️ We wanted to do a very special preview screening for our fans.. we’ll see you in selected theaters on the 9th of September. @timeisup_movie.”