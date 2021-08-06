Justin and Hailey Bieber wear matching sneakers for romantic Santa Barbara stroll

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, are always showing love to one another on social media--but they’re also known to show some serious PDA in real life.
On Thursday, August 5, the married couple was spotted holding hands while taking a walk after finishing up a meal in Montecito, the popular celeb-filled neighborhood in Santa Barbara, California.
For their casual outing, Justin sported a white long-sleeve polo shirt which was embellished with several colorful stripes and some low-waisted blue jeans. He made things pop with a dark green beanie that coordinated with one of the accent colors on his top.
Hailey also kept things casual while still showing off her signature style, wearing a white top that was only buttoned at the middle. The 24-year-old perfectly matched her husband’s beanie with a flannel jacket of the same color scheme, keeping things cooler on the bottom with a pair of denim shorts. The model also wore a plain beige baseball cap over her brunette locks, which flowed behind her as she walked.
The couple was seen walking hand in hand, but they also showed their love another way, wearing matching white Nike Air Force Ones. These simple shoes are a staple in a lot of wardrobes, so it could just be a coincidence, but there’s nothing that fashion-forward couples love more than matching sneakers.
These photos of the happy couple on a simple date night in Santa Barbara come after Justin shared a photo dump from their recent road trip. Though the couple didn’t specify where they drove, the photos were absolutely adorable, showing the Biebers spending some quality time with not just one another, but also their sweet pup.
It also comes following some controversy for Justin, who came under fire after praising Morgan Wallen’s album, as the country singer has been known to make racist remarks.
Justin took to Instagram to post about listening to Wallen’s music, writing, “Love this Album,” over a screenshot of Dangerous: The Double Album. His followers immediately made it their mission to make Bieber aware of Morgan’s racism, causing the singer to issue an apology.
“I had no idea that the guy’s music I posted was recently found saying racist comments,” he wrote. “As you know I don’t support or tolerate any sort of racism or discrimination. I had no idea, I sincerely apologize to anyone I offended.”