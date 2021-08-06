Justin and Hailey Bieber wear matching sneakers for romantic Santa Barbara stroll

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, are always showing love to one another on social media--but they’re also known to show some serious PDA in real life.

On Thursday, August 5, the married couple was spotted holding hands while taking a walk after finishing up a meal in Montecito, the popular celeb-filled neighborhood in Santa Barbara, California.

For their casual outing, Justin sported a white long-sleeve polo shirt which was embellished with several colorful stripes and some low-waisted blue jeans. He made things pop with a dark green beanie that coordinated with one of the accent colors on his top.

Hailey also kept things casual while still showing off her signature style, wearing a white top that was only buttoned at the middle. The 24-year-old perfectly matched her husband’s beanie with a flannel jacket of the same color scheme, keeping things cooler on the bottom with a pair of denim shorts. The model also wore a plain beige baseball cap over her brunette locks, which flowed behind her as she walked.

The couple was seen walking hand in hand, but they also showed their love another way, wearing matching white Nike Air Force Ones. These simple shoes are a staple in a lot of wardrobes, so it could just be a coincidence, but there’s nothing that fashion-forward couples love more than matching sneakers.