Kanye West changed lyrics to one of his tracks pleading with Kim Kardashian to get back with him

As if one listening party wasn’t enough, Kanye West recently held a second one for his new album DONDA, which has yet to be released. Last month West debuted the unreleased album at an event in Atlanta, Georgia where ex-wife Kim Kardashian, their four children, and her sister Khloé were in attendance. The KKW Beauty founder was there once again to support her ex.

For the event, Kardashian’s look of the night was an all-black Balenciaga outfit that she showed a sneak peek of on her Instagram stories on Thursday. As if people didn’t have their eye on Kardashian in the crowd already, West updated some lyrics to his song “Love Unconditionally” in which he begged for Kardashian to come back to him. While dramatically getting down to his knees, the 44-year-old rapped, “I‘m losing all my family, darling come back to me.”

©Kim Kardashian



Kim Kardashian’s outfit at Kanye West’s album event.

That wasn’t the only song that had West talking about his estranged wife. In another track he rapped, “Time and space is a luxury, but you came here to show that you‘re still in love with me.”