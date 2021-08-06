Britney Spears’ lawyer says her father tried to stop her vacation in Hawaii and requests earlier court date

Britney Spears’ lawyer is doing everything he can to speed up her conservatorship ruling.

Filing new legal documents to request the judge to make a definitive decision, to remove the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, from the controversial conservatorship agreement, after he tried to stop her from going to Hawaii for a vacation.

The iconic star, who recently revealed how she is dealing with social anxiety, was allowed to hire her own lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, immediately intending to remove Jamie after he was in charge to manage her finances and personal aspects of her life since 2008.

Following the request, a new court hearing was scheduled for September 29, however Britney’s lawyer declared he is now asking the judge to speed up the process and set the hearing for August 23.

Rosengart stated that “Every day that passes is another day of avoidable harm and prejudice to Ms. Spears and the Estate,” adding that ”There has been an evident dissipation of assets of Ms. Spears‘ Estate, and that dissipation is ongoing.”

This new update on Britney’s legal battle follows her last controversial court hearing, as she revealed a series of difficult and abusive situations she was forced to face, involving her management team and even her father and sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

Now the singer says she wants to regain control of her personal decisions and finances, adding that she would like to sue her family for taking advantage of her.