Kendall Jenner is being sued for $1.8 million after failing to attend a photo shoot

Kendall Jenner is being sued for $1.8 million by Italian house Liu Jo for allegedly failing to schedule and attend a photo shoot last year.

Loading the player...

The highest paid model in the world failed to fulfill the obligations stated in the contract, after she agreed to attend two photo shoots, being paid $1.5 million with a 20 percent service fee included.

And while Kendall completed her first shoot with Liu Jo in July 2019, the second one was forced to be rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as it was scheduled for March 2020 and international travel was prohibited.

The brand and the model agreed to push the second photo shoot for the end of the year, however they paid the total fee in hopes they would complete the contract.

It was reported that the model “repeatedly failed to provide Liu Jo with definitive responses to proposals, proposed no reasonable alternatives and ultimately turned down all of good-faith offers to compromise.”