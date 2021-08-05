Danna Paola reunites with Alejandro Speitzer, her costar from 21 years ago

Danna Paola and Alejandro Speitzer are both actors and artists in their own right, but they used to share the screen many years ago. As the leads of the telenovela “Rayito de Luz,” Danna and Alejandro have known each other since they were 5 years old.

Alejandro posted a photo of their reunion in one of his Instagram stories. He wrote “Y que nos reencontramos,” which roughly translates to “We meet again.”

©Alejandro Speitzer



The pair smiled and posed together for a photo.

It appears the two met up in Mexico City, where Danna was launching her most recent song “MIA.” She reposted the image in her stories and captioned it “Los rayitos de luz… te quiero!” which references the show they both starred on. It translates to “the little rays of light… I love you!”

Alejandro and Danna worked in three telenovelas together over the course of their career, all when they were kids and aimed for a child audience. Later, as they moved on to international projects, Danna starred in the hit Netflix series “Elite,” while Alejandro starred in “Oscuro Deseo,” also from Netflix.

Recently, Danna has been busy working on her music career. At the start of the year, she released her new record “K.O.,” which features collaborations with Sebastian Yatra and Aitana, and has been performing on a variety of shows. She lent her voice for the lead role of the Spanish dub of Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon.”