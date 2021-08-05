Watch a pregnant Cardi B hilariously attempt rhythmic gymnastics

Is there anything Cardi can’t do?

Cardi B is doing a little hands-on research before signing up her daughter for gymnastics classes. Accompanied by Insecure actress Amanda Seales — who actually has a background in gymnastics — the “WAP” rapper is giving rhythmic gymnastics a try on a new episode of Messenger’s series, Cardi Tries.

During the episode, the rapper--who is currently pregnant with her second child--explains that her 3-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari, is interested in doing gymnastics, so she wanted to give it a try first. This comes following a recent Twitter audio posted by Cardi, where she shared that she wasn’t sure whether to sign up her daughter for ballet or dancing classes.

“I am not a flexible person, however, everything that I can do I’m gonna make sure my daughter can do,” Cardi tells Seales during the episode. “Now that she turned 3, I’m gonna put her in gymnastics class. I just want her to be really flexible because being flexible always takes you a long way with everything.”

She went on to reveal the inspiration behind her interest in gymnastics, saying, “I watch these Olympic gymnasts and I think that gymnastics would be a good sport for my daughter.”

Both stars were instructed by Nastasya Generalova, who is a member of the United States’ rhythmic gymnastics national team.

“When I heard Cardi B and Amanda were coming to my class, I was beyond stoked, because I know Cardi B is a complete performer, she knows how to get the audience going, and you need that in rhythmic gymnastics,” Generalova said during the episode. “And Amanda’s an ex-gymnast so I know she has tricks up her sleeve.”

Unfortunately for the Bronx native, gymnastics probably wasn’t the best choice for a pregnant woman.