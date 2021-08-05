Watch a pregnant Cardi B hilariously attempt rhythmic gymnastics

Is there anything Cardi can’t do?
Cardi B is doing a little hands-on research before signing up her daughter for gymnastics classes. Accompanied by Insecure actress Amanda Seales — who actually has a background in gymnastics — the “WAP” rapper is giving rhythmic gymnastics a try on a new episode of Messenger’s series, Cardi Tries.
During the episode, the rapper--who is currently pregnant with her second child--explains that her 3-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari, is interested in doing gymnastics, so she wanted to give it a try first. This comes following a recent Twitter audio posted by Cardi, where she shared that she wasn’t sure whether to sign up her daughter for ballet or dancing classes.
“I am not a flexible person, however, everything that I can do I’m gonna make sure my daughter can do,” Cardi tells Seales during the episode. “Now that she turned 3, I’m gonna put her in gymnastics class. I just want her to be really flexible because being flexible always takes you a long way with everything.”
She went on to reveal the inspiration behind her interest in gymnastics, saying, “I watch these Olympic gymnasts and I think that gymnastics would be a good sport for my daughter.”
Both stars were instructed by Nastasya Generalova, who is a member of the United States’ rhythmic gymnastics national team.
“When I heard Cardi B and Amanda were coming to my class, I was beyond stoked, because I know Cardi B is a complete performer, she knows how to get the audience going, and you need that in rhythmic gymnastics,” Generalova said during the episode. “And Amanda’s an ex-gymnast so I know she has tricks up her sleeve.”
Unfortunately for the Bronx native, gymnastics probably wasn’t the best choice for a pregnant woman.
“After I give birth, I’ll probably try artistic [gymnastics], because right now I can’t really cross my legs together or nothing,” she explained.
Cardi B is currently expecting her second child with her husband, Migos rapper Offset, who also has three children from previous relationships.
While she hasn’t revealed her due date, the rapper did admit she was already pregnant and starting to show for her GRAMMY performance back in March, which means she’s probably in her third trimester by now.