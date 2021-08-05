Kourtney Kardashian showed off her haircut given by Travis Barker with a flirty photo

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are back at it with their love filled Instagram posts, this time with a mirror selfie. Although it’s unknown why the duo was quarantined, Kardashian posted a photo dump indicating that the two were in isolation for 10 days.

©Kourtney Kardashian



Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker clearly cannot get enough of each other.

It seemed to not have been too bad as the Poosh founder and drummer watched HBO‘s popular series ‘Mare of Easttown,’ plus the NBC drama ‘Manifest’ in bed together, made s’mores outside, had a haircut, and enjoyed the sunset together.

The first photo in the social media carousel was of the 42-year-old’s new haircut that Barker did. She wore just a robe wrapped around her waist and covered her chest with her freshly chopped hair. In the photo, Barker is in the background also taking a mirror selfie of the couple.

The Poosh founder captioned the photo dump, “Ten days of quarantine …” and the Blink-182 drummer commented saying, “👩🏻‍❤️‍👨🏻 10 days with you” Other comments on the post read, “nice cut @travisbarker 🥇,” from Kardashian’s friend Sarah Howard.