Camila Cabello admits it was ‘really liberating’ to open up about her cellulite

Camila Cabello is opening up about her body, insecurities, and how freeing it is to talk to fans about what can sometimes be a taboo topic.

Last month, the 24-year-old posted a video to TikTok where she celebrated her body and everything it has to offer, including her “curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat,” as she puts it. This came after she was criticized for going for a run in a top that showed her stomach “and I wasn‘t tucking it in,” Cabello said in the TikTok.

Looking back on that video now, in an interview where she discussed the power of social media, the singer said that she’s happy she spoke out.

“I think that social media can be a good thing,” she told U.K. morning show host Ross King on Lorraine. “For me, like posting about that video that I posted about my body and being like, ‘I have cellulite and stretch marks and gain weight sometimes and that’s normal’ — having messages like that feels really liberating.”

Still, it’s not all rainbows and butterflies, and Cabello still feels the need to take a break from social media sometimes, in part because of the expectations to make everything look picture perfect.

“Yesterday, I had a day off and I was just like, ‘I can’t be on social media today,’” she admitted. “I just notice it just makes my brain go so fast and sometimes you just need to take a break. A lot of the times I feel and I’m sure a lot of people feel, especially like female pop stars or pop singers, that the narrative can be kind of written for you.”