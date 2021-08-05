Brian Austin Green’s son is in the same art class as North West and the two are artistically talented

Don’t mess with celebrities when it comes to their kids. Kim Kardashian is one of those celebs who will push back against anyone who is trolling or saying rude things about the reality star’s children and Brian Austin Green is right there with her.

On Wednesday after Kardashian posted a stunning picture that her daughter North West painted, the 40-year-old had to quickly defend her daughter’s talent.

On her Instagram stories, Kardashian wrote, DON’T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!! “My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured. North worked incredibly hard on her painting, which took several weeks to complete. As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone. I’m seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this! How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?! Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!!! “NORTH WEST PAINTED THAT PERIOTDDDDDABCDEFGZFDT!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!!”

Green then took to his stories telling his followers that West is in the same art class as his son and the picture is really by the youngster. He posted a photo of his son’s painted picture and wrote, “Someone just told me that Kim K. was given a hard time for posting a pic of a painting North had done. Noah is now working on the same thing in the same art class,” BAG mused. “It’s unbelievable but true. The kids are painting these and North’s is beautiful.”

©Brian Austin Green





This isn’t the first time that social media questioned the eight-year-old’s painting skills. Back in February, Kardashian posted a photo of her daughter’s work and then had to defend it for the same reason. “How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome?” Kardashian wrote. ”Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!” the 40-year-old wrote at the time.