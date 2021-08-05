Britney Spears reveals she spends time with animals to deal with social anxiety

Britney Spears is making an effort to ease her social anxiety with unique therapy sessions, as she finds it therapeutic to spend time with animals.

The iconic singer, who has endured a series of difficult situations during her controversial conservatorship arrangement, has expressed her desire for being more open and vulnerable, taking to Instagram to admit she never shared some personal aspects, “because it‘s embarrassing as I’m supposed to be a fearless performer.”

Britney shared a sweet photo during her vacation in Maui, Hawaii this week, after she encountered a local pig, revealing she loves animals and finds that “spending time with animals like this peaceful pig to be very therapeutic!!!!”

She went on to say that it makes her feel like she is not alone, and encouraged everyone who experience the same thing to try it, as she explained that she spends time with horses “doing equine therapy a few days a week” to ease her social anxiety.

The star has been constantly updating her fans about her emotions on her personal Instagram account, ever since her controversial hearing made headlines around the world, after the singer revealed she had been subjected to abuse and accused her family for taking advantage of her financially.

Now Britney says she wants to start a new chapter and wants to leave all that behind, as she intends to end the conservatorship.