World Premiere of 20th Century Studios' Free Guy
New Movie

Ryan Reynolds played Mariah Carey’s ‘Fantasy’ song when writing his new ‘Free Guy’ film

The new action-comedy film premieres next week.

 Ryan Reynolds recently admitted that he is a big fan of  Mariah Carey, which explains why one of the singer’s songs was used as theme song in his new film, ‘Free Guy.’ The actor’s new action-comedy film, which had its premiere earlier this week, is about a bank teller who discovers that he is a character living in a video game.

 

While at the premiere, Reynolds told Variety about his love for Carey’s music. “I am a huge Mariah Carey fan,” Reynolds said. “It really was one of those weird things that happened naturally. I write to music anyway, and I initially put a song in the script by The Outfield called ‘Your Love.’ It’s an old ’80s tune. It’s great, but it just didn’t have that epic scale I was looking for. And then ‘Fantasy’ just came on my playlist and everything clicked in.”

“I got to speak with Mariah and talked to her a little bit about how much of an engine and an agent of progress that this song had been in terms of our creative process and the scripts,” he said. “She’s just been awesome about it,” Reynolds continued.

Reynolds utilized his ‘Deadpool’ character to help promote the film. In a YouTube video titled, “Deadpool and Korg React,” Reynolds’ character Deadpool and the rock warrior Korg from ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ react to a trailer for ‘Free Guy.’ The brilliant video pokes fun at the new movie and the acquisition of Disney and 20th Century Fox.

  

The film hits theaters Aug. 13, 13 months after its initial release date. The movie was pushed back three times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

