Pippa Middleton reveals dream she’d like to one day share with her children

It seems Arthur Matthews has taken after his sporty mother Pippa Middleton ! The Duchess of Cambridge ’s younger sister revealed that being an “active family has rubbed off” on her and husband James Matthews’ two-year-old son. In a HOKA blog post earlier this year, Prince George’s maternal aunt, who is a HOKA Athlete Ambassador, opened up about her son’s love for the outdoors.

Pippa and James are parents to son Arthur and daughter Grace

“Being such an active family has rubbed off on my son, he loves nothing more than running wild in the woods, parks and fields with our two dogs, even if it’s howling a gail and pouring with rain,” Pippa wrote.

The mom of two admitted that sporting challenges have taken a back seat since becoming a mother to son Arthur and daughter Grace, who was born this March. “More recently, over the past two years, family life and motherhood has consumed much of my spare time and unsurprisingly the challenges I thrived on have taken a back seat. Running and fitness still form part of my weekly routine but not to the level it was before,” she shared. “I suppose, my running has been more after babies and toddlers than crossing finish lines, which I’m fine with — for now!”

The mom of two's dream is to one day participate in a sporting challenge or epic adventure with her kids

Throughout her two pregnancies, Pippa revealed that she tried to stay fit and strong not only for the physical benefits, but also for the “mental and emotional reboot” it gives her. “Being active with my 2.5-year-old son in the park or playground, transporting him on the back of my bike, and buggy running when he was a baby have been ways in which I have been able to include outdoor exercise whilst being a hands-on mummy,” she penned. “It’s helped manage my weight, is time efficient and gives us both the chance to enjoy the fresh air and explore the great outdoors.”

When the time is right, Pippa has a bucket list of goals and challenges she’d like to return to, including the London and New York marathons. Princess Charlotte’s aunt also hopes to one day share an adventure with her kids. “One day, my dream would be to participate in a sporting challenge or epic adventure with my own children, like I was lucky enough to experience as a child,” she admitted.