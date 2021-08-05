Heidi Klum is celebrating her wedding anniversary on a yacht in Capri, Italy

Italy seems to be the hot spot right now as celebrities are flocking there for summer vacation. Angelina Jolie was frolicking on Venice rooftops while Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were seen kissing on a boat in Capri. Heidi Klum joined that list as she is currently living it up with her husband in Capri, Italy too.
The ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge has been soaking in the European sun while sailing around on a yacht with her hubby Tom Kaulitz and his brother Bill Kaulitz, according to Fox News. Yesterday, the 48-year-old shared a video to Instagram of her and Kaulitz dancing on their yacht while a band played behind them. The couple looked happily in love. Klum captioned the post, “One of your sweetest promises to me ….. is to ALWAYS dance with me ❤️🥰.”
That same day, Klum also posted a boomerang of her and the group having fun jumping off their boat into the water and of course the former Victoria’s Secret model also posted videos and pictures of herself in a few skimpy bikinis. One of her posts showed her relaxing in a hot tub in a multicolored bikini which she captioned, “What a view 🥰❤️.”
Klum didn’t waste any time as she then posted another stunning photo on Thursday morning of her posing in a pink bikini taking in the beautiful Italian views. The picture was captioned, “Buon giorno 🇮🇹❤️💗❤️💗❤️💗❤️💗❤️💗❤️💗❤️💗❤️💗❤️🌞.”
Klum and her husband are celebrating their two year wedding anniversary in Capri as it is the same place where they got married. A few days ago, the 48-year-old posted a black and white wedding photo of her and Kaulitz which was captioned, “Happy anniversary my L❤️VE Capri August 3 ❤️ 2019.”