Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, and the rest of Team USA gymnasts are enjoying the magic of New York City

Biles is not retiring from the sport yet, and she is leaving open the possibility of returning to the Olympics in 2024.

On July 27, Biles surprised the world when she decided to step out after her rocky performance on the vault. According to the six-time Olympic medalist, her decision came after experiencing “the twisties.” A phenomenon that confuses gymnasts to the point where they lose control of their bodies and can’t distinguish space and dimension in midair.

Although Biles qualified for all the individual all-around event, vault, floor exercises, and uneven bars events, she preferred not to compete to avoid getting hurt. “Physically, I feel good; I’m in shape,” she confirmed on TODAY. “Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming to the Olympics and being head star isn’t an easy feat, so we’re just trying to take it one day at a time, and we’ll see,” she said at the time.

Biles secured the bronze medal during the beam competition. She told NBC’s TODAY the medal has a special meaning. “It means more than all the golds because I‘ve pushed through so much the last five years and the last week while I’ve even been here. It was very emotional, and I’m just proud of myself and just all of these girls, as well,” Biles said. “I didn‘t really care about the outcome. I was just happy that I made the routine and that I got to compete one more time.”